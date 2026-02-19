Cibc World Market Inc. Has $513,000 Stake in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,504 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in BorgWarner by 1,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 81.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,647.8% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 17,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $1,133,303.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,561.47. The trade was a 28.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,041,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 240,251 shares in the company, valued at $15,635,535.08. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,367 shares of company stock worth $2,395,994. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BWA opened at $61.75 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.07.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Several research firms have commented on BWA. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. New Street Research set a $66.00 price objective on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst and research support: independent research outlets (Zacks) are publishing bullish takes that label BWA a top long‑term growth/value idea, which can attract buy‑and‑hold and value investors. Read More.

Analyst and research support: independent research outlets (Zacks) are publishing bullish takes that label BWA a top long‑term growth/value idea, which can attract buy‑and‑hold and value investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst positioning: the consensus remains skewed toward buy/overweight (Market consensus described as “Moderate Buy”), and several brokers have raised targets recently — a support for demand if optimism persists. Read More.

Analyst positioning: the consensus remains skewed toward buy/overweight (Market consensus described as “Moderate Buy”), and several brokers have raised targets recently — a support for demand if optimism persists. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Brand / marketing visibility: BorgWarner participated in motorsports activations (awarded a “Baby Borg” trophy to the 2025 Indy 500 winner), which boosts brand and OEM visibility but has limited short‑term financial impact. Read More.

Brand / marketing visibility: BorgWarner participated in motorsports activations (awarded a “Baby Borg” trophy to the 2025 Indy 500 winner), which boosts brand and OEM visibility but has limited short‑term financial impact. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha downgrade / critical analysis: a recent Seeking Alpha piece took a more cautious stance (“BorgWarner: Beyond Auto Parts”) and included a downgrade, which can trigger short‑term selling by sentiment‑driven traders. Read More.

Seeking Alpha downgrade / critical analysis: a recent Seeking Alpha piece took a more cautious stance (“BorgWarner: Beyond Auto Parts”) and included a downgrade, which can trigger short‑term selling by sentiment‑driven traders. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales: several senior executives sold shares earlier this month (large, disclosed transactions), raising investor concern about insider confidence and amplifying downward pressure. Coverage roundup: Read More.

Multiple insider sales: several senior executives sold shares earlier this month (large, disclosed transactions), raising investor concern about insider confidence and amplifying downward pressure. Coverage roundup: Read More. Negative Sentiment: Specific insider filings: EVP Tania Wingfield sold 17,867 shares (~$63.43 avg). Read More.

Specific insider filings: EVP Tania Wingfield sold 17,867 shares (~$63.43 avg). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Specific insider filings: EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 16,000 shares (~$65.08 avg). Read More.

Specific insider filings: EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 16,000 shares (~$65.08 avg). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Specific insider filing: VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,500 shares (~$63.26 avg). Read More.

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company’s product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

