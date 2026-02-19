PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF $VIS

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $14,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after buying an additional 22,746 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $271,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $339.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $213.26 and a 1-year high of $345.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

