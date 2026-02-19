Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 78.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UAL. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 36.9% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.97.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In related news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $12,943,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 666,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,892,465.10. This trade represents a 15.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,022,550.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 264,638 shares in the company, valued at $28,170,715.10. This trade represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $116.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $119.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.13. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

