Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 509,902 Shares of Gartner, Inc. $IT

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,082,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 13.31% of Gartner worth $2,650,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 1,130.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Gartner by 1,284.6% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on IT shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $204.00 price target on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Gartner from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.70.

In related news, Director Stephen G. Pagliuca bought 43,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $229.57 per share, for a total transaction of $9,940,381.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 111,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,622,996.41. The trade was a 63.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.57, for a total value of $50,505.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,270.22. This represents a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $161.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.18 and a 52-week high of $517.06.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 102.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.300- EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company’s offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

