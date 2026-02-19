Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 15,167 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 95.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,167 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 39.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 5.2% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $207.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.72 and a 200-day moving average of $202.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.60 and a twelve month high of $208.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 252.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTLS. Zacks Research raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.10.

Chart Industries, Inc (NYSE: GTLS) is a leading global manufacturer of engineered equipment for the storage, distribution and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company specializes in cryogenic systems and components, serving key markets such as energy, chemical processing, industrial gas, food and beverage, and medical gases. Chart’s product portfolio includes large-scale cryogenic storage tanks, vaporizers, heat exchangers and pump systems designed to maintain gases in liquid and gaseous states under extreme conditions.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia, Chart Industries has evolved through targeted acquisitions and organic growth to expand its technological capabilities and geographic reach.

