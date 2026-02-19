Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 83,291 DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. $DV

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of DoubleVerify at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in DoubleVerify by 253.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DoubleVerify Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DV opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $23.02.
DoubleVerify Company Profile
DoubleVerify, Inc is a leading digital media measurement and analytics company that helps advertisers, publishers and platforms ensure their digital advertising campaigns are viewable, fraud-free and brand-safe. The company’s platform integrates data science, machine learning and proprietary analytics to authenticate the quality of media across display, video, mobile, CTV and social channels. By delivering real-time insights into ad viewability, fraud detection and contextual relevance, DoubleVerify empowers marketers to optimize campaign performance and drive better return on ad spend.
At the core of DoubleVerify’s offering are solutions for viewability measurement, invalid traffic (IVT) detection, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting and campaign performance analytics.
