Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 83,291 DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. $DV

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of DoubleVerify at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in DoubleVerify by 253.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $23.02.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DV shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research cut DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.41.

DoubleVerify, Inc is a leading digital media measurement and analytics company that helps advertisers, publishers and platforms ensure their digital advertising campaigns are viewable, fraud-free and brand-safe. The company’s platform integrates data science, machine learning and proprietary analytics to authenticate the quality of media across display, video, mobile, CTV and social channels. By delivering real-time insights into ad viewability, fraud detection and contextual relevance, DoubleVerify empowers marketers to optimize campaign performance and drive better return on ad spend.

At the core of DoubleVerify’s offering are solutions for viewability measurement, invalid traffic (IVT) detection, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting and campaign performance analytics.

