PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in The Kroger Co. $KR

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $14,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 16.8% during the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Kroger by 4.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in Kroger by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR opened at $68.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.71, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.62. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $58.60 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 129.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger’s stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

