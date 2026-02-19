Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,938 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,072,959 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,726,552,000 after acquiring an additional 932,024 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 44.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,217,029 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $673,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,336 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,112,305 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $656,735,000 after purchasing an additional 378,824 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,430,876 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $388,211,000 after purchasing an additional 353,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,365,221 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $377,726,000 after buying an additional 791,978 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EA stock opened at $200.23 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $204.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.27, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on EA. Argus set a $210.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.95.

Positive Sentiment: EA secured permission to use an AI-generated version of a well-known football commentator’s voice for EA Sports FC — a sign EA is expanding AI-driven in-game realism and licensed content that could improve user engagement and monetization. Football commentator permits EA to use an AI version of his voice for EA Sports FC

Analyst/compare-piece contrasts EA with another gaming/online operator; useful for relative valuation context but unlikely to move the stock materially without new fundamental data. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders disclosed share sales on Feb 17 (CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares; CFO Stuart Canfield 1,500; other senior insiders also sold), which can create short-term selling pressure or raise governance/insider-confidence questions — though sales may be routine (diversification, tax planning). Watch for commentary or scheduled sale plans (10b5‑1) to assess intent. SEC Form 4 filing (Andrew Wilson)

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 33,858 shares in the company, valued at $6,754,671. This represents a 12.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $498,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,343 shares in the company, valued at $9,645,878.79. This represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 123,769 shares of company stock valued at $24,928,586 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

