PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 16,853 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,853 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Constellation Brands worth $12,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 329.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 56,263 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,236,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 146,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,886,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.91.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $156.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.26. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $126.45 and a 1 year high of $196.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.44.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.08%.The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.600 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 64.35%.

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

