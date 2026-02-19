HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 6,106 Shares of SAP SE $SAP

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $22,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 126,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,736,000 after acquiring an additional 14,861 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in SAP by 342.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays set a $283.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC raised SAP to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $205.36 on Thursday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $189.22 and a twelve month high of $313.28. The firm has a market cap of $252.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. SAP had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.92%.The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company’s name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP’s product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

