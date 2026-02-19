Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 9,627.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,763 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.09% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $59.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.67. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.34 and a 52 week high of $60.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.650-6.150 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 9.51%.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Brian T. Marley sold 17,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $944,197.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 42,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,593.17. This represents a 28.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company’s product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

