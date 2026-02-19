Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,192 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.7% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. now owns 12,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total transaction of $1,064,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,442,418.40. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,164 shares of company stock valued at $6,579,748. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $309.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $337.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.87.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Truist Financial set a $334.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.73.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

