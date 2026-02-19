Comparing Marsh (NYSE:MRSH) and Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT)

Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT – Get Free Report) and Marsh (NYSE:MRSH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Health In Tech and Marsh”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health In Tech $30.72 million 2.04 $1.71 million $0.03 36.67 Marsh $26.98 billion 3.20 $4.16 billion $8.43 21.13

Risk and Volatility

Marsh has higher revenue and earnings than Health In Tech. Marsh is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Health In Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Health In Tech has a beta of 8.53, suggesting that its stock price is 753% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marsh has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Health In Tech and Marsh, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health In Tech 1 0 0 1 2.50 Marsh 0 6 1 1 2.38

Health In Tech currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. Marsh has a consensus price target of $207.38, indicating a potential upside of 16.44%. Given Health In Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Health In Tech is more favorable than Marsh.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.0% of Marsh shares are held by institutional investors. 77.7% of Health In Tech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Marsh shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Health In Tech and Marsh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health In Tech N/A N/A N/A Marsh 15.42% 31.60% 8.26%

Summary

Marsh beats Health In Tech on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Health In Tech

Health in Tech, Inc. engages in the provision of insurance technology platforms which offer a marketplace of processes in the healthcare industry. Its services include Stone Mountain Risk, eDIYBS, HI Card, HI Performance Network, and Ancillary Products. The company was founded by Tim Johnson in 2014 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.

About Marsh

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services. This segment serves businesses, public entities, insurance companies, associations, professional services organizations, and private clients. The Consulting segment provides health, wealth, and career consulting services and products; and specialized management, as well as economic and brand consulting services. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

