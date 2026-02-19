Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,194,937 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 109,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.28% of Expedia Group worth $3,247,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $596,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $726,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $345.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $244.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $303.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings cut Expedia Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Expedia Group from $294.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.35.

EXPE opened at $203.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.01 and a 52 week high of $303.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.46. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 72.23% and a net margin of 8.78%.The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,328. This represents a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.08, for a total value of $210,619.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,108.96. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

