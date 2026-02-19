Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Decreases Stock Position in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lessened its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 75.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $174,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,379,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,185,000 after buying an additional 361,231 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 939,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,865,000 after buying an additional 129,189 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 567.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 149,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 126,704 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 23.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 649,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,300,000 after acquiring an additional 121,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.95, for a total value of $223,050.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,104.60. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.6%

AVY opened at $195.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.56. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $197.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 7.77%.The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Avery Dennison has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Argus set a $200.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.45.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison’s offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

