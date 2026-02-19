JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $422.73 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,916,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,126,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.08% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $422,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day moving average of $54.48. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $61.90.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

