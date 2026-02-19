18,592 Shares in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF $FIXD Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Randall & Associates Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Randall & Associates Wealth Management now owns 137,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 18,191 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 55,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 100,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 18,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 461,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,847 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

FIXD stock opened at $44.75 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.16 and a twelve month high of $45.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.40.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index. The fund may hold derivatives. FIXD was launched on Feb 14, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.