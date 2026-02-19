Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Holdings in Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,609 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,998 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $8,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. denkapparat Operations GmbH lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 16.1% in the third quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH now owns 58,560 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,738,541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,259,280,000 after buying an additional 1,553,594 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 272,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 30,419 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,908 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,233 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average is $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 27.30%.The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business's revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on KGC shares. Desjardins assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.81.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company's activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.

Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.

