Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,187,504 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 361,473 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.92% of Citizens Financial Group worth $2,721,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16,900.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 891.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3,970.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2,703.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.50 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. New Street Research set a $73.00 price target on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.77.

CFG opened at $65.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.22. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $68.79.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.55%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: CFG) is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

