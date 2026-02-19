Invesco KBW Bank ETF $KBWB Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,215,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712,112 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 8.40% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $486,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBWB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $685,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter worth $6,139,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $87.29 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $91.43. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.22.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4442 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.