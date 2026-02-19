Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,935,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,291,328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.35% of Insmed worth $2,870,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 3.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,314,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,555,000 after purchasing an additional 97,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,728,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,389,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Insmed by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,113,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,049,000 after purchasing an additional 417,124 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on INSM. Roth Mkm raised Insmed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Mizuho set a $212.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.24.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $151.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Insmed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.40 and a 1-year high of $212.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $116,942.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 79,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,469,365.72. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 791 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.17, for a total transaction of $123,530.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,810 shares in the company, valued at $16,680,517.70. This trade represents a 0.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 173,253 shares of company stock valued at $29,629,842 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company’s principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

