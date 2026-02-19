Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.69 Billion Holdings in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,764,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101,344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.94% of Carnival worth $3,693,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Carnival by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 10,289,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,353,000 after buying an additional 6,669,935 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Carnival by 117.1% in the second quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 7,704,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,630 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Carnival by 1,945.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,170,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966,422 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 127.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,408,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,296 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 11,343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,448,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Price Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $32.57 on Thursday. Carnival Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average is $29.45.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Carnival had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Carnival has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CCL. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company’s core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

Further Reading

