HighTower Advisors LLC Has $32.53 Million Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 283.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,396 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,279 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $32,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 25.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,208,863 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $8,484,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,559,513 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,940,805,000 after buying an additional 1,755,146 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $1,044,354,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,455,916 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $510,284,000 after buying an additional 504,068 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 14.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,136,620 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $398,374,000 after acquiring an additional 145,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $344,121.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.96, for a total value of $9,958,400.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 574,395 shares of company stock valued at $110,451,160. 16.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, February 13th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.82.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $164.05 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.36 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.18. The firm has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

