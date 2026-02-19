Pushkal Garg Sells 2,242 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) EVP Pushkal Garg sold 2,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.08, for a total value of $695,199.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,704,867.84. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pushkal Garg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 12th, Pushkal Garg sold 1,510 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.87, for a total transaction of $547,933.70.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $332.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $369.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.61. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.87 and a 12 month high of $495.55.

Key Headlines Impacting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 6.43%.The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” on ALNY and set a $510 price target, implying substantial upside vs. current levels — a strong analyst vote of confidence for growth expectations. Read More.

HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” on ALNY and set a $510 price target, implying substantial upside vs. current levels — a strong analyst vote of confidence for growth expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity raised its price target from $415 to $429 and kept a “buy” rating, supporting near‑term buyer interest. Read More.

Canaccord Genuity raised its price target from $415 to $429 and kept a “buy” rating, supporting near‑term buyer interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Freedom Capital Markets upgraded ALNY (reported via MSN), and a Motley Fool piece highlighted an influential pundit upgrade that helped lift momentum earlier in the week — both items can attract more buying. Read More. · Read More.

Freedom Capital Markets upgraded ALNY (reported via MSN), and a Motley Fool piece highlighted an influential pundit upgrade that helped lift momentum earlier in the week — both items can attract more buying. Read More. · Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation commentary: a Yahoo Finance piece framed Alnylam’s valuation as mixed — models show bullish fair‑value scenarios but recent returns are uneven; useful context for longer‑term investors rather than an immediate catalyst. Read More.

Valuation commentary: a Yahoo Finance piece framed Alnylam’s valuation as mixed — models show bullish fair‑value scenarios but recent returns are uneven; useful context for longer‑term investors rather than an immediate catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest figures in the feed show zero/NaN values and a 0.0 days‑to‑cover metric — this appears to be a data/reporting artifact and should be treated as non‑actionable until exchange‑confirmed. (No reliable link available.)

Reported short‑interest figures in the feed show zero/NaN values and a 0.0 days‑to‑cover metric — this appears to be a data/reporting artifact and should be treated as non‑actionable until exchange‑confirmed. (No reliable link available.) Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales were disclosed this week that could pressure sentiment: CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,958 shares (~$310 avg) and several EVPs (including Kevin Fitzgerald, Jeffrey Poulton, Tolga Tanguler, Pushkal Garg) sold shares in mid‑thousands at ~$310–332 — large insider liquidity events can be perceived negatively by investors. Read More. · Read More.

Multiple insider sales were disclosed this week that could pressure sentiment: CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,958 shares (~$310 avg) and several EVPs (including Kevin Fitzgerald, Jeffrey Poulton, Tolga Tanguler, Pushkal Garg) sold shares in mid‑thousands at ~$310–332 — large insider liquidity events can be perceived negatively by investors. Read More. · Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some sell‑side pressure: Chardan trimmed a price target to $425 and other brokers (e.g., Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo) have lowered targets or applied neutral/equal‑weight ratings earlier — mixed analyst views add volatility risk vs. unanimous buy signals. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALNY. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $465.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $408.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $477.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

