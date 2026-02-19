Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,570 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,177 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 4.8% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Meta’s expanded multiyear commitment to buy millions of NVIDIA GPUs, upcoming Rubin GPUs and Vera CPUs — plus networking — is the biggest near‑term demand signal for NVDA and supports revenue visibility across several years. Nvidia to sell Meta millions of chips in multiyear deal

Meta’s expanded multiyear commitment to buy millions of NVIDIA GPUs, upcoming Rubin GPUs and Vera CPUs — plus networking — is the biggest near‑term demand signal for NVDA and supports revenue visibility across several years. Positive Sentiment: Large deployments and partnerships beyond Meta — including India deals and Yotta’s $2B Blackwell‑based AI hub — signal broader global enterprise demand for NVIDIA’s Blackwell/Rubin platforms. India’s Yotta to build $2 billion AI hub with Nvidia’s Blackwell chips

Large deployments and partnerships beyond Meta — including India deals and Yotta’s $2B Blackwell‑based AI hub — signal broader global enterprise demand for NVIDIA’s Blackwell/Rubin platforms. Positive Sentiment: Sell‑side and boutique analysts remain constructive (RBC, Needham, Citi commentary, and reported price targets well above current levels), which supports buy‑the‑dip flows into NVDA ahead of earnings.

Sell‑side and boutique analysts remain constructive (RBC, Needham, Citi commentary, and reported price targets well above current levels), which supports buy‑the‑dip flows into NVDA ahead of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA’s Q4 earnings report (Feb. 25) is the key upcoming catalyst — the Meta deal improves revenue visibility, but consensus expects big numbers, so execution will matter. (Analyst previews flag both upside and a “high‑expectations” risk.)

NVIDIA’s Q4 earnings report (Feb. 25) is the key upcoming catalyst — the Meta deal improves revenue visibility, but consensus expects big numbers, so execution will matter. (Analyst previews flag both upside and a “high‑expectations” risk.) Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA’s 13F filing shows strategic equity moves (large stakes in Intel and Synopsys; sales of smaller neocloud/AI positions). That signals balance‑sheet/partnering strategy rather than core demand change; investors interpret it as strategic alignment with CPU and EDA partners.

NVIDIA’s 13F filing shows strategic equity moves (large stakes in Intel and Synopsys; sales of smaller neocloud/AI positions). That signals balance‑sheet/partnering strategy rather than core demand change; investors interpret it as strategic alignment with CPU and EDA partners. Negative Sentiment: Institutional selling and portfolio rebalances created headwinds: SoftBank and some hedge funds reduced or exited NVDA stakes in Q4, and Appaloosa trimmed exposure — these flows can cap near‑term upside. Softbank Group dissolves share stake in Nvidia

Institutional selling and portfolio rebalances created headwinds: SoftBank and some hedge funds reduced or exited NVDA stakes in Q4, and Appaloosa trimmed exposure — these flows can cap near‑term upside. Negative Sentiment: Expectations are very high: several pieces warn that even a “record beat” may not be enough to lift the stock if forward guidance disappoints — making NVDA vulnerable to an earnings‑driven pullback after Feb. 25. Prediction: Nvidia Stock Will Drop After Feb. 25

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $187.98 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.20.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,618,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,483,201.88. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock worth $291,731,692 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

