Jeffrey Poulton Sells 2,242 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey Poulton sold 2,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.08, for a total transaction of $695,199.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,802 shares in the company, valued at $18,543,404.16. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $332.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 194.55 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.61. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.87 and a 1 year high of $495.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 6.43%.The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALNY. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $479.00 to $376.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $529.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,565,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,185,846,000 after purchasing an additional 268,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,222,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,293,516,000 after buying an additional 31,184 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,032,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,650,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,056,884,000 after acquiring an additional 151,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $895,816,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" on ALNY and set a $510 price target, implying substantial upside vs. current levels — a strong analyst vote of confidence for growth expectations.

Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity raised its price target from $415 to $429 and kept a "buy" rating, supporting near‑term buyer interest.

Positive Sentiment: Freedom Capital Markets upgraded ALNY (reported via MSN), and a Motley Fool piece highlighted an influential pundit upgrade that helped lift momentum earlier in the week — both items can attract more buying.

Neutral Sentiment: Valuation commentary: a Yahoo Finance piece framed Alnylam's valuation as mixed — models show bullish fair‑value scenarios but recent returns are uneven; useful context for longer‑term investors rather than an immediate catalyst.

Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest figures in the feed show zero/NaN values and a 0.0 days‑to‑cover metric — this appears to be a data/reporting artifact and should be treated as non‑actionable until exchange‑confirmed.

Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales were disclosed this week that could pressure sentiment: CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,958 shares (~$310 avg) and several EVPs (including Kevin Fitzgerald, Jeffrey Poulton, Tolga Tanguler, Pushkal Garg) sold shares in mid‑thousands at ~$310–332 — large insider liquidity events can be perceived negatively by investors.

Negative Sentiment: Some sell‑side pressure: Chardan trimmed a price target to $425 and other brokers (e.g., Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo) have lowered targets or applied neutral/equal‑weight ratings earlier — mixed analyst views add volatility risk vs. unanimous buy signals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

