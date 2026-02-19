Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,679,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372,715 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.82% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $3,378,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYV. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 22.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,725,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,246,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,849,000 after buying an additional 156,471 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,071,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,911,000 after buying an additional 212,592 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,336,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,110,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,969,000 after acquiring an additional 32,277 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $195.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm set a $174.00 target price on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.45.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $156.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.13. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.88 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41.

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company’s core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry’s largest ticketing platforms.

