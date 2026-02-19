Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 85.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,674 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.6% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $187.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.49.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.20.

Meta's expanded multiyear commitment to buy millions of NVIDIA GPUs, upcoming Rubin GPUs and Vera CPUs — plus networking — is the biggest near‑term demand signal for NVDA and supports revenue visibility across several years.

Large deployments and partnerships beyond Meta — including India deals and Yotta's $2B Blackwell‑based AI hub — signal broader global enterprise demand for NVIDIA's Blackwell/Rubin platforms.

Sell‑side and boutique analysts remain constructive (RBC, Needham, Citi commentary, and reported price targets well above current levels), which supports buy‑the‑dip flows into NVDA ahead of earnings.

NVIDIA's Q4 earnings report (Feb. 25) is the key upcoming catalyst — the Meta deal improves revenue visibility, but consensus expects big numbers, so execution will matter. (Analyst previews flag both upside and a "high‑expectations" risk.)

NVIDIA's 13F filing shows strategic equity moves (large stakes in Intel and Synopsys; sales of smaller neocloud/AI positions). That signals balance‑sheet/partnering strategy rather than core demand change; investors interpret it as strategic alignment with CPU and EDA partners.

Institutional selling and portfolio rebalances created headwinds: SoftBank and some hedge funds reduced or exited NVDA stakes in Q4, and Appaloosa trimmed exposure — these flows can cap near‑term upside.

Expectations are very high: several pieces warn that even a "record beat" may not be enough to lift the stock if forward guidance disappoints — making NVDA vulnerable to an earnings‑driven pullback after Feb. 25.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $5,432,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,286,826 shares in the company, valued at $229,196,578.86. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock worth $291,731,692. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

