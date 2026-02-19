Patrick Sugar Sells 2,706 Shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick Sugar sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.74, for a total transaction of $1,046,518.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,455.54. The trade was a 22.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $390.35 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.12 and a 52-week high of $499.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $356.21 and a 200-day moving average of $318.07.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.13). Saia had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $789.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Saia by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAIA. Evercore set a $435.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $403.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Saia from $343.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.11.

Positive Sentiment: Company announced national LTL network expansion and highlighted its full‑year/Q4 2025 results — the expansion could increase network density and revenue potential over time, supporting a bullish view on growth. Saia Highlights 2025 Results and National LTL Expansion

Company announced national LTL network expansion and highlighted its full‑year/Q4 2025 results — the expansion could increase network density and revenue potential over time, supporting a bullish view on growth. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets and some reiterated Buy/Overweight views after the results — upward revisions help underwrite the rally and signal continued analyst confidence. MarketBeat Analyst Notes

Several analysts raised price targets and some reiterated Buy/Overweight views after the results — upward revisions help underwrite the rally and signal continued analyst confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 revenue slightly beat expectations ($789.95M vs. $773.8M consensus) but EPS missed ($1.77 vs. $1.90 expected) and EPS is well below prior-year levels — revenue stability is encouraging but profitability/earnings trajectory remains a watch item. Saia 2025 Q4 Results – Earnings Call Presentation

Q4 revenue slightly beat expectations ($789.95M vs. $773.8M consensus) but EPS missed ($1.77 vs. $1.90 expected) and EPS is well below prior-year levels — revenue stability is encouraging but profitability/earnings trajectory remains a watch item. Negative Sentiment: Material insider selling by multiple executives (CEO, CFO, CAO, EVP and a VP) — collective disclosed proceeds approx. $6M with ownership reductions of ~17–59% for some insiders; large, clustered sales can pressure sentiment unless explained as planned diversification or pre‑arranged transactions. Ramu SEC Filing Benton SEC Filing

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company’s core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

