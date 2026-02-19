Stablepoint Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Stablepoint Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Meta’s expanded multiyear commitment to buy millions of NVIDIA GPUs, upcoming Rubin GPUs and Vera CPUs — plus networking — is the biggest near‑term demand signal for NVDA and supports revenue visibility across several years. Nvidia to sell Meta millions of chips in multiyear deal

Meta’s expanded multiyear commitment to buy millions of NVIDIA GPUs, upcoming Rubin GPUs and Vera CPUs — plus networking — is the biggest near‑term demand signal for NVDA and supports revenue visibility across several years. Positive Sentiment: Large deployments and partnerships beyond Meta — including India deals and Yotta’s $2B Blackwell‑based AI hub — signal broader global enterprise demand for NVIDIA’s Blackwell/Rubin platforms. India’s Yotta to build $2 billion AI hub with Nvidia’s Blackwell chips

Large deployments and partnerships beyond Meta — including India deals and Yotta’s $2B Blackwell‑based AI hub — signal broader global enterprise demand for NVIDIA’s Blackwell/Rubin platforms. Positive Sentiment: Sell‑side and boutique analysts remain constructive (RBC, Needham, Citi commentary, and reported price targets well above current levels), which supports buy‑the‑dip flows into NVDA ahead of earnings.

Sell‑side and boutique analysts remain constructive (RBC, Needham, Citi commentary, and reported price targets well above current levels), which supports buy‑the‑dip flows into NVDA ahead of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA’s Q4 earnings report (Feb. 25) is the key upcoming catalyst — the Meta deal improves revenue visibility, but consensus expects big numbers, so execution will matter. (Analyst previews flag both upside and a “high‑expectations” risk.)

NVIDIA’s Q4 earnings report (Feb. 25) is the key upcoming catalyst — the Meta deal improves revenue visibility, but consensus expects big numbers, so execution will matter. (Analyst previews flag both upside and a “high‑expectations” risk.) Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA’s 13F filing shows strategic equity moves (large stakes in Intel and Synopsys; sales of smaller neocloud/AI positions). That signals balance‑sheet/partnering strategy rather than core demand change; investors interpret it as strategic alignment with CPU and EDA partners.

NVIDIA’s 13F filing shows strategic equity moves (large stakes in Intel and Synopsys; sales of smaller neocloud/AI positions). That signals balance‑sheet/partnering strategy rather than core demand change; investors interpret it as strategic alignment with CPU and EDA partners. Negative Sentiment: Institutional selling and portfolio rebalances created headwinds: SoftBank and some hedge funds reduced or exited NVDA stakes in Q4, and Appaloosa trimmed exposure — these flows can cap near‑term upside. Softbank Group dissolves share stake in Nvidia

Institutional selling and portfolio rebalances created headwinds: SoftBank and some hedge funds reduced or exited NVDA stakes in Q4, and Appaloosa trimmed exposure — these flows can cap near‑term upside. Negative Sentiment: Expectations are very high: several pieces warn that even a “record beat” may not be enough to lift the stock if forward guidance disappoints — making NVDA vulnerable to an earnings‑driven pullback after Feb. 25. Prediction: Nvidia Stock Will Drop After Feb. 25

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Citic Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $187.98 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $3,514,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,352,503.20. This trade represents a 17.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock worth $291,731,692. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.