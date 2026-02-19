NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,687,636 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,531 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 5.1% of J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $314,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total value of $14,312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,494,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,355,852.70. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $187.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.76 and its 200 day moving average is $183.49. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Meta’s expanded multiyear commitment to buy millions of NVIDIA GPUs, upcoming Rubin GPUs and Vera CPUs — plus networking — is the biggest near‑term demand signal for NVDA and supports revenue visibility across several years. Nvidia to sell Meta millions of chips in multiyear deal

Meta’s expanded multiyear commitment to buy millions of NVIDIA GPUs, upcoming Rubin GPUs and Vera CPUs — plus networking — is the biggest near‑term demand signal for NVDA and supports revenue visibility across several years. Positive Sentiment: Large deployments and partnerships beyond Meta — including India deals and Yotta’s $2B Blackwell‑based AI hub — signal broader global enterprise demand for NVIDIA’s Blackwell/Rubin platforms. India’s Yotta to build $2 billion AI hub with Nvidia’s Blackwell chips

Large deployments and partnerships beyond Meta — including India deals and Yotta’s $2B Blackwell‑based AI hub — signal broader global enterprise demand for NVIDIA’s Blackwell/Rubin platforms. Positive Sentiment: Sell‑side and boutique analysts remain constructive (RBC, Needham, Citi commentary, and reported price targets well above current levels), which supports buy‑the‑dip flows into NVDA ahead of earnings.

Sell‑side and boutique analysts remain constructive (RBC, Needham, Citi commentary, and reported price targets well above current levels), which supports buy‑the‑dip flows into NVDA ahead of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA’s Q4 earnings report (Feb. 25) is the key upcoming catalyst — the Meta deal improves revenue visibility, but consensus expects big numbers, so execution will matter. (Analyst previews flag both upside and a “high‑expectations” risk.)

NVIDIA’s Q4 earnings report (Feb. 25) is the key upcoming catalyst — the Meta deal improves revenue visibility, but consensus expects big numbers, so execution will matter. (Analyst previews flag both upside and a “high‑expectations” risk.) Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA’s 13F filing shows strategic equity moves (large stakes in Intel and Synopsys; sales of smaller neocloud/AI positions). That signals balance‑sheet/partnering strategy rather than core demand change; investors interpret it as strategic alignment with CPU and EDA partners.

NVIDIA’s 13F filing shows strategic equity moves (large stakes in Intel and Synopsys; sales of smaller neocloud/AI positions). That signals balance‑sheet/partnering strategy rather than core demand change; investors interpret it as strategic alignment with CPU and EDA partners. Negative Sentiment: Institutional selling and portfolio rebalances created headwinds: SoftBank and some hedge funds reduced or exited NVDA stakes in Q4, and Appaloosa trimmed exposure — these flows can cap near‑term upside. Softbank Group dissolves share stake in Nvidia

Institutional selling and portfolio rebalances created headwinds: SoftBank and some hedge funds reduced or exited NVDA stakes in Q4, and Appaloosa trimmed exposure — these flows can cap near‑term upside. Negative Sentiment: Expectations are very high: several pieces warn that even a “record beat” may not be enough to lift the stock if forward guidance disappoints — making NVDA vulnerable to an earnings‑driven pullback after Feb. 25. Prediction: Nvidia Stock Will Drop After Feb. 25

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group set a $245.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.20.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

