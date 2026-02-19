Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.5% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 47,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,812,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 38.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 15,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadcom from $443.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.13.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total transaction of $24,311,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 132,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,133,942.80. This trade represents a 34.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $631,998.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,179.60. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $333.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $339.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.27. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

