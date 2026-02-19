EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. cut its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,014 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,981 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.4% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. increased its position in NVIDIA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA opened at $187.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Meta's expanded multiyear commitment to buy millions of NVIDIA GPUs, upcoming Rubin GPUs and Vera CPUs — plus networking — is the biggest near‑term demand signal for NVDA and supports revenue visibility across several years. Nvidia to sell Meta millions of chips in multiyear deal

Positive Sentiment: Large deployments and partnerships beyond Meta — including India deals and Yotta's $2B Blackwell‑based AI hub — signal broader global enterprise demand for NVIDIA's Blackwell/Rubin platforms. India's Yotta to build $2 billion AI hub with Nvidia's Blackwell chips

Positive Sentiment: Sell‑side and boutique analysts remain constructive (RBC, Needham, Citi commentary, and reported price targets well above current levels), which supports buy‑the‑dip flows into NVDA ahead of earnings.

Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA's Q4 earnings report (Feb. 25) is the key upcoming catalyst — the Meta deal improves revenue visibility, but consensus expects big numbers, so execution will matter. (Analyst previews flag both upside and a "high‑expectations" risk.)

Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA's 13F filing shows strategic equity moves (large stakes in Intel and Synopsys; sales of smaller neocloud/AI positions). That signals balance‑sheet/partnering strategy rather than core demand change; investors interpret it as strategic alignment with CPU and EDA partners.

Negative Sentiment: Institutional selling and portfolio rebalances created headwinds: SoftBank and some hedge funds reduced or exited NVDA stakes in Q4, and Appaloosa trimmed exposure — these flows can cap near‑term upside. Softbank Group dissolves share stake in Nvidia

Negative Sentiment: Expectations are very high: several pieces warn that even a "record beat" may not be enough to lift the stock if forward guidance disappoints — making NVDA vulnerable to an earnings‑driven pullback after Feb. 25. Prediction: Nvidia Stock Will Drop After Feb. 25

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $3,514,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 93,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,352,503.20. This represents a 17.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.20.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

