Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald Sells 2,041 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 2,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.96, for a total value of $677,530.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,797.44. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 13th, Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,959 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.08, for a total value of $607,446.72.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 2,290 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.33, for a total value of $848,055.70.

On Monday, January 12th, Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,510 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.87, for a total value of $547,933.70.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ALNY opened at $332.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $369.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.61. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.87 and a 52-week high of $495.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 6.43%.The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALNY. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $489.00 target price (up previously from $449.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $408.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $549.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $465.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $477.96.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” on ALNY and set a $510 price target, implying substantial upside vs. current levels — a strong analyst vote of confidence for growth expectations. Read More.

HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” on ALNY and set a $510 price target, implying substantial upside vs. current levels — a strong analyst vote of confidence for growth expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity raised its price target from $415 to $429 and kept a “buy” rating, supporting near‑term buyer interest. Read More.

Canaccord Genuity raised its price target from $415 to $429 and kept a “buy” rating, supporting near‑term buyer interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Freedom Capital Markets upgraded ALNY (reported via MSN), and a Motley Fool piece highlighted an influential pundit upgrade that helped lift momentum earlier in the week — both items can attract more buying. Read More. · Read More.

Freedom Capital Markets upgraded ALNY (reported via MSN), and a Motley Fool piece highlighted an influential pundit upgrade that helped lift momentum earlier in the week — both items can attract more buying. Read More. · Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation commentary: a Yahoo Finance piece framed Alnylam’s valuation as mixed — models show bullish fair‑value scenarios but recent returns are uneven; useful context for longer‑term investors rather than an immediate catalyst. Read More.

Valuation commentary: a Yahoo Finance piece framed Alnylam’s valuation as mixed — models show bullish fair‑value scenarios but recent returns are uneven; useful context for longer‑term investors rather than an immediate catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest figures in the feed show zero/NaN values and a 0.0 days‑to‑cover metric — this appears to be a data/reporting artifact and should be treated as non‑actionable until exchange‑confirmed. (No reliable link available.)

Reported short‑interest figures in the feed show zero/NaN values and a 0.0 days‑to‑cover metric — this appears to be a data/reporting artifact and should be treated as non‑actionable until exchange‑confirmed. (No reliable link available.) Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales were disclosed this week that could pressure sentiment: CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,958 shares (~$310 avg) and several EVPs (including Kevin Fitzgerald, Jeffrey Poulton, Tolga Tanguler, Pushkal Garg) sold shares in mid‑thousands at ~$310–332 — large insider liquidity events can be perceived negatively by investors. Read More. · Read More.

Multiple insider sales were disclosed this week that could pressure sentiment: CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,958 shares (~$310 avg) and several EVPs (including Kevin Fitzgerald, Jeffrey Poulton, Tolga Tanguler, Pushkal Garg) sold shares in mid‑thousands at ~$310–332 — large insider liquidity events can be perceived negatively by investors. Read More. · Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some sell‑side pressure: Chardan trimmed a price target to $425 and other brokers (e.g., Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo) have lowered targets or applied neutral/equal‑weight ratings earlier — mixed analyst views add volatility risk vs. unanimous buy signals. Read More.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

