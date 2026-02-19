JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 197,613 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 197,613 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.08% of Comfort Systems USA worth $606,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 350.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 15.0% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIX. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,310.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,064.50.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 4,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.88, for a total transaction of $4,190,305.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,186,437.12. This trade represents a 9.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 7,158 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $947.98, for a total transaction of $6,785,640.84. Following the sale, the insider owned 180,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,478,206.24. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 12,528 shares of company stock worth $11,972,106 over the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FIX opened at $1,322.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,090.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $922.59. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.44 and a 1-year high of $1,399.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

