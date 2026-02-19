Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Has $143.75 Million Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,545 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 80,871 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.6% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $143,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,415,932,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $290,506,933,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,249,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,358,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,749,794 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $72,506,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $38,942,255,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,918,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079,472 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. KGI Securities raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.13.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $264.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $288.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.97.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

About Apple

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

