Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Has $143.75 Million Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,545 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 80,871 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.6% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $143,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,415,932,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $290,506,933,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,249,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,358,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,749,794 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $72,506,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $38,942,255,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,918,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079,472 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Reports that Apple is accelerating development of three AI wearables (smart glasses, an AI pendant and camera-equipped AirPods) are being priced as a new growth path beyond the iPhone — a potential high‑margin ecosystem extension that traders rewarded. Apple is reportedly cooking up a trio of AI wearables
- Positive Sentiment: Street bullishness remains: Wedbush and other bullish analysts reiterated high price targets (e.g., $350), and commentators argue Apple’s measured AI approach could unlock substantial value — supporting upside sentiment despite recent volatility. Dan Ives Says Apple’s AI Alone Could Be Worth $1.5 Trillion
- Positive Sentiment: Upcoming March 4 product event and strong Q1 results (record revenue / iPhone strength) give investors a near-term catalyst and sentiment support ahead of new-device reveals. Apple Gears Up For ‘Special Experience’ Event On March 4: Here’s What To Expect
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/positioning notes — Apple’s correlation with the Nasdaq has fallen to multi‑decade lows, which can make it a relative “safe-haven” inside big tech but also means different performance drivers than pure AI plays. Apple’s AI Strategy Offers Alternative for Investors
- Neutral Sentiment: Product extensions (Apple Pay installments; car keys expanding to Toyota) are incremental service/UX positives but unlikely to move the needle alone. Apple Set to Bring Car Keys Function to Toyota Vehicles
- Negative Sentiment: Berkshire Hathaway trimmed its Apple stake in the latest 13F — continuing a multi‑quarter pattern of selling. Large‑holder trimming, even if incremental, can pressure sentiment and headline-driven flows. Berkshire & AI Hyperscalers: Buffett Holds GOOGL, Dumps AMZN
- Negative Sentiment: Investor anxiety about delayed Siri upgrades, reported regulatory scrutiny and recent insider selling have driven part of the recent pullback — these are the main negative narratives investors cite when selling into volatility. Apple’s $2.84 Earnings Beat Can’t Overcome Siri Delay Concerns
Apple Price Performance
Apple stock opened at $264.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $288.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.97.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.15%.
About Apple
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.
Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.
