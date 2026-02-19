Stacey Friedman Sells 3,404 Shares of Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Stock

Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total transaction of $1,042,985.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 61,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,981,173.60. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stacey Friedman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 16th, Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of Alerian MLP ETN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total value of $1,064,771.20.

Alerian MLP ETN Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AMJB opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average of $30.47. Alerian MLP ETN has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $34.61.

Alerian MLP ETN Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alerian MLP ETN

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.5006 dividend. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETN’s previous dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETN in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETN by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETN by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 133,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 32,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETN by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 194,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter.

About Alerian MLP ETN

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

