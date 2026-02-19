Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,869 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Datadog were worth $12,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Datadog alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,877,000 after buying an additional 9,748,738 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 23.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,983,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,827,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,727,000 after acquiring an additional 242,273 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Datadog by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,289,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,835,000 after purchasing an additional 40,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Datadog from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Thirty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.62.

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $121.78 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $201.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.21. The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.84, a P/E/G ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $953.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.53 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.14%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 32,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total transaction of $5,090,883.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,133 shares in the company, valued at $80,118,905.79. This represents a 5.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 12,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,984,561.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 374,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,338,286.80. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 380,515 shares of company stock worth $55,760,478. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.