SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,102,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,814,727 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.94% of SoFi Technologies worth $2,829,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 91,837 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $2,446,537.68. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 794,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,168,090.72. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Schuppenhauer acquired 5,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $99,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 228,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,346.24. This represents a 2.23% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,130 shares of company stock worth $6,003,238. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.20.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $24.50 price target on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.34.

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

