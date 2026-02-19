Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,691 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.24.

Shares of CMG opened at $38.77 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.88%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

