Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 680,601 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,980,819 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 680,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.13% of Huntington Bancshares worth $3,056,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,894,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 175,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 65,144 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,746,000. Midwest Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 1,510,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,095,000 after acquiring an additional 170,240 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1,706.3% during the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 200,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 189,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Amit Dhingra sold 10,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 155,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,229. This trade represents a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 17,455 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $330,423.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 42,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,594.14. This represents a 29.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,233. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HBAN. National Bank Financial set a $21.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $21.00 price target on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.96. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $19.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company’s operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington’s product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

