Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 185,926 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,490,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 185,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.44% of IQVIA worth $3,702,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1,340.0% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 219.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 92.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho set a $266.00 target price on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on IQVIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.20.

NYSE:IQV opened at $171.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.65 and a fifty-two week high of $247.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.67. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.34%.The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA’s principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

