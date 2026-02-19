Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.85 Billion Stake in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,104,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.27% of Jabil worth $2,845,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 45.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 757.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Adam E. Berry sold 1,596 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.20, for a total transaction of $404,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,544. This trade represents a 7.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,111,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,864,750. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,529 shares of company stock worth $42,145,485. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock opened at $260.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.99. Jabil, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.66 and a 52-week high of $269.17.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 2.26%.Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.98%.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Bank of America set a $265.00 price target on Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.14.

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

