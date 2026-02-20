ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF $SMTH Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Free Report) by 71.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,591 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 418.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SMTH opened at $26.25 on Friday. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.13.

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a $0.0848 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%.

The ALPS/SMITH Core Plus Bond ETF (SMTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to global debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. The fund aims for an above-average total return. SMTH was launched on Dec 5, 2023 and is issued by SS&C.

