Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,960 Shares of JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,960 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $7,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 2.7% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in JFrog by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 8.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $4,760,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,660,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,853,374.86. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 25,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,741,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,199,084.56. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,814 shares of company stock valued at $24,969,260. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JFrog from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on JFrog from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, November 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.94.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.76. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.11 and a beta of 1.13.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $145.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company’s platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog’s flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

