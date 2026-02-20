iShares Latin America 40 ETF $ILF Position Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,797 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $9,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 204.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 43,453 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 403,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after buying an additional 62,442 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $787,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Price Performance

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12-month low of $20.97 and a 12-month high of $37.30.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries. The Index includes securities that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P).

