Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $9,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 97,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS VUSB opened at $49.97 on Friday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average of $49.88.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

