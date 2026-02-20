Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 99,268 Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro $IAUM

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 94.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,268 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 1st quarter worth about $7,793,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,193,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAUM opened at $49.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $55.27.

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

