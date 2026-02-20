Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.8% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Moment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.3% in the second quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 64,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $333.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Raymond James Financial raised Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.86.

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.30, for a total transaction of $10,637,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,211,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,945,705.60. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,079,982 shares of company stock worth $109,267,889. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $302.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $320.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.46. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $349.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

