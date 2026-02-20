Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF $JPEF

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) by 60.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,565 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF were worth $8,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 71,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Trading Down 0.3%

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF stock opened at $75.19 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $55.46 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.29.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.5228 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 70.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.